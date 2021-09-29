New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is congratulated by fellow players in the last seconds of the game against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is an 8.5-point favorite in the contest. The total is 43.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Saints vs. Giants

Favorite Spread Total Saints -8.5 43.5

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have not yet scored more than 43.5 points in a game this year.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 0.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.8 points above the 38.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Saints games this season is 45.7, 2.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Saints stats and trends

So far this year New Orleans has two wins against the spread.

New Orleans' games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.

The Saints score 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 per outing the Giants allow.

New Orleans is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.

The Saints collect 140.3 fewer yards per game (234), than the Giants allow per outing (374.3).

The Saints have turned the ball over two times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (3).

Giants stats and trends

New York has one win against the spread in three games this year.

New York's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Giants score 4.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Saints allow (14).

The Giants average 46.3 more yards per game (350.3) than the Saints allow (304).

In games that New York picks up more than 304 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

This season the Giants have two turnovers, five fewer than the Saints have takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

This season, Saints home games average 49.0 points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Giants away games this season average 41.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (43.5).

