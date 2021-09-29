Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) meet to try to take home the Victory Bell on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are heavy, 19.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 71.5 points for this game.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -19.5 71.5

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 71.5 points just twice this season.

Duke's games have gone over 71.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.8 points lower than the two team's combined 76.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 16 points greater than the 55.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 65.8, 5.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 71.5 .

The 71.5 total in this game is 15.6 points above the 55.9 average total in Blue Devils games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Tar Heels won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

North Carolina has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).

This year, the Tar Heels average 11.5 more points per game (37.5) than the Blue Devils allow (26).

North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26 points.

The Tar Heels average 507.3 yards per game, 87.5 more yards than the 419.8 the Blue Devils allow per contest.

North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 419.8 yards.

This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Blue Devils' takeaways (7).

Duke Stats and Trends

In Duke's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Duke's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

This year the Blue Devils average 9.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Tar Heels allow (29.5).

When Duke puts up more than 29.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Blue Devils collect 160.7 more yards per game (544.5) than the Tar Heels allow (383.8).

When Duke totals over 383.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (5).

