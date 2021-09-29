Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio Bobcats head coach Tim Albin walks the sideline during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (0-4, 0-0 MAC) are 9.5-point favorites when they visit the Akron Zips (1-3, 0-0 MAC) in conference play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The game has a point total set at 55.

Odds for Ohio vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Ohio -9.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Ohio has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points only once this year.

So far this season, 75% of Akron's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.

The two teams combine to score 32.8 points per game, 22.2 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 24.8 points lower than the 79.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bobcats and their opponents score an average of 52.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56 PPG average total in Zips games this season is one point more than this game's over/under.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Ohio is winless against the spread.

The Bobcats have been favored by 9.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Ohio's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Bobcats rack up 13.8 points per game, 30.7 fewer than the Zips surrender per contest (44.5).

The Bobcats average 312.8 yards per game, 138 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Zips give up per outing.

This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (2).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has one win against the spread in four games this year.

This year, the Zips are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Akron's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Zips score 19 points per game, 16.3 fewer than the Bobcats give up (35.3).

The Zips rack up 102.7 fewer yards per game (339.3) than the Bobcats give up per contest (442).

The Zips have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (2).

Season Stats