The Ohio Bobcats (0-4, 0-0 MAC) are 9.5-point favorites when they visit the Akron Zips (1-3, 0-0 MAC) in conference play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The game has a point total set at 55.
Odds for Ohio vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio
-9.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points only once this year.
- So far this season, 75% of Akron's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.
- The two teams combine to score 32.8 points per game, 22.2 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 24.8 points lower than the 79.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Bobcats and their opponents score an average of 52.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 56 PPG average total in Zips games this season is one point more than this game's over/under.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Ohio is winless against the spread.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 9.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Ohio's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Bobcats rack up 13.8 points per game, 30.7 fewer than the Zips surrender per contest (44.5).
- The Bobcats average 312.8 yards per game, 138 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Zips give up per outing.
- This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (2).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- This year, the Zips are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
- Akron's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Zips score 19 points per game, 16.3 fewer than the Bobcats give up (35.3).
- The Zips rack up 102.7 fewer yards per game (339.3) than the Bobcats give up per contest (442).
- The Zips have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (2).
Season Stats
|Ohio
|Stats
|Akron
13.8
Avg. Points Scored
19
35.3
Avg. Points Allowed
44.5
312.8
Avg. Total Yards
339.3
442
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.8
5
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
2