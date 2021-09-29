The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will test their 10th-ranked pass offense against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 15 passing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Buckeyes are heavily favored by 15 points in the game. The over/under is 58.5 for the outing.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-15
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in all four games this season.
- Rutgers' games have yet to go over 58.5 points this season.
- The two teams combine to score 77.3 points per game, 18.8 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 36.8 points per game, 21.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 15 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Buckeyes rack up 43.3 points per game, 29.8 more than the Scarlet Knights give up per matchup (13.5).
- Ohio State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 13.5 points.
- The Buckeyes collect 295.0 more yards per game (559.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up per outing (264.3).
- In games that Ohio State amasses more than 264.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has three wins against the spread in four games this year.
- This year, the Scarlet Knights won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15 points or more.
- Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Scarlet Knights put up 34.0 points per game, 10.7 more than the Buckeyes allow (23.3).
- When Rutgers scores more than 23.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights collect 351.0 yards per game, 59.8 fewer yards than the 410.8 the Buckeyes allow.
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over one time, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Rutgers
43.3
Avg. Points Scored
34.0
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
13.5
559.3
Avg. Total Yards
351.0
410.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
264.3
5
Giveaways
1
6
Takeaways
8