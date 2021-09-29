Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day takes the field before the start of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Akron Zips on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Akron Zips At Ohio State Buckeyes

The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will test their 10th-ranked pass offense against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 15 passing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Buckeyes are heavily favored by 15 points in the game. The over/under is 58.5 for the outing.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -15 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in all four games this season.

Rutgers' games have yet to go over 58.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to score 77.3 points per game, 18.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 36.8 points per game, 21.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 15 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Buckeyes rack up 43.3 points per game, 29.8 more than the Scarlet Knights give up per matchup (13.5).

Ohio State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 13.5 points.

The Buckeyes collect 295.0 more yards per game (559.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up per outing (264.3).

In games that Ohio State amasses more than 264.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

This year, the Scarlet Knights won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Scarlet Knights put up 34.0 points per game, 10.7 more than the Buckeyes allow (23.3).

When Rutgers scores more than 23.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights collect 351.0 yards per game, 59.8 fewer yards than the 410.8 the Buckeyes allow.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over one time, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats