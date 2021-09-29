Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Taijh Alston (12) and linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's ninth-ranked rush defense, take on the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) and their 10th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Sooners are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is 52.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -10.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points only twice this year.

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.1, is 14.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 35.5 points per game, 17.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.5 points per game in 2021, 11.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.6 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

So far this year Oklahoma has one win against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 10.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Sooners average 38.8 points per game, 19.3 more than the Wildcats give up per matchup (19.5).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.5 points.

The Sooners collect 443.8 yards per game, 113.5 more yards than the 330.3 the Wildcats give up per contest.

In games that Oklahoma piles up more than 330.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have three turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (6).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Wildcats rack up 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Sooners allow (16.0).

Kansas State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.0 points.

The Wildcats average 345.5 yards per game, 49.5 more yards than the 296.0 the Sooners allow.

Kansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 296.0 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats