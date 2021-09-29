The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's ninth-ranked rush defense, take on the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) and their 10th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Sooners are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is 52.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-10.5
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points only twice this year.
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.1, is 14.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 35.5 points per game, 17.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.5 points per game in 2021, 11.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 51.6 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- So far this year Oklahoma has one win against the spread.
- The Sooners have been favored by 10.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Sooners average 38.8 points per game, 19.3 more than the Wildcats give up per matchup (19.5).
- Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.5 points.
- The Sooners collect 443.8 yards per game, 113.5 more yards than the 330.3 the Wildcats give up per contest.
- In games that Oklahoma piles up more than 330.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have three turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (6).
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Wildcats rack up 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Sooners allow (16.0).
- Kansas State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.0 points.
- The Wildcats average 345.5 yards per game, 49.5 more yards than the 296.0 the Sooners allow.
- Kansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 296.0 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Kansas State
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.5
443.8
Avg. Total Yards
345.5
296.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.3
3
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
6