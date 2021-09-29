Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks on during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Baylor Bears (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the sixth-ranked rushing attack will square off against the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the 20th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Cowboys are favored by 3.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 47.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -3.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points just twice this season.

Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in all four games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.6, is 21.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.9 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.0, 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 3.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Cowboys put up 25.8 points per game, 10.0 more than the Bears surrender per contest (15.8).

When Oklahoma State puts up more than 15.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cowboys average 82.5 more yards per game (372.8) than the Bears give up per outing (290.3).

In games that Oklahoma State picks up more than 290.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (6).

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 3-1-0 this season.

The Bears covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

This year the Bears put up 23.0 more points per game (42.8) than the Cowboys surrender (19.8).

When Baylor puts up more than 19.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears average 178.0 more yards per game (489.5) than the Cowboys give up (311.5).

When Baylor piles up more than 311.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have six takeaways .

Season Stats