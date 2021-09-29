The Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are 8-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. The over/under is 57.5 for the outing.
Odds for Oregon vs. Stanford
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon
-8
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points only two times this season.
- In 75% of Stanford's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- The two teams combine to score 67.3 points per game, 9.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 10.5 points more than the 47 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 59.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Ducks have been favored by 8 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Ducks average 11.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinal allow (27.5).
- Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.5 points.
- The Ducks average 21.7 more yards per game (423.0) than the Cardinal give up per outing (401.3).
- In games that Oregon totals over 401.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Ducks have one giveaway this season, while the Cardinal have three takeaways .
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- This year, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 8 points or more.
- Stanford's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This season the Cardinal put up 9.0 more points per game (28.5) than the Ducks give up (19.5).
- Stanford is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.5 points.
- The Cardinal rack up 75.3 fewer yards per game (347.5) than the Ducks allow (422.8).
- The Cardinal have two giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Stanford
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
19.5
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
423.0
Avg. Total Yards
347.5
422.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
401.3
1
Giveaways
2
13
Takeaways
3