The Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are 8-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. The over/under is 57.5 for the outing.

Odds for Oregon vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -8 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points only two times this season.

In 75% of Stanford's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The two teams combine to score 67.3 points per game, 9.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.5 points more than the 47 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 59.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has covered the spread one time this season.

The Ducks have been favored by 8 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Ducks average 11.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinal allow (27.5).

Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.5 points.

The Ducks average 21.7 more yards per game (423.0) than the Cardinal give up per outing (401.3).

In games that Oregon totals over 401.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Ducks have one giveaway this season, while the Cardinal have three takeaways .

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This year, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 8 points or more.

Stanford's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This season the Cardinal put up 9.0 more points per game (28.5) than the Ducks give up (19.5).

Stanford is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.5 points.

The Cardinal rack up 75.3 fewer yards per game (347.5) than the Ducks allow (422.8).

The Cardinal have two giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .

