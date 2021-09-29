Sep 25, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin rings the victory bell following the completion of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 12.5-point favorites when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The point total is set at 53.5.

Odds for Penn State vs. Indiana

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -12.5 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Penn State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points just two times this season.

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in three of four games this season.

The two teams combine to average 61.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the total in this contest.

The 44.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 53.6, 0.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 53.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 3-1-0 this year.

This season, the Nittany Lions have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Nittany Lions average 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 per matchup the Hoosiers allow.

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.3 points.

The Nittany Lions collect 86.3 more yards per game (423.8) than the Hoosiers allow per outing (337.5).

When Penn State piles up more than 337.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have two giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have five takeaways .

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in four games this season.

Indiana has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).

This year the Hoosiers put up 14.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Nittany Lions allow (15.0).

When Indiana puts up more than 15.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hoosiers average 363.5 yards per game, 36.7 more yards than the 326.8 the Nittany Lions give up.

In games that Indiana piles up over 326.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven times, while the Nittany Lions have forced 7 turnovers.

Season Stats