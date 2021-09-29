Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the sidelines against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) take the fourth-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 23 passing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Panthers are 3.5-point favorites. A 58.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -3.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58.5 points in three of four games this season.

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 82.3, is 23.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 41.8 points per game, 16.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 55.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-1-0 this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all four opportunities.

The Panthers rack up 33.7 more points per game (52.5) than the Yellow Jackets give up (18.8).

Pittsburgh is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.8 points.

The Panthers rack up 241.3 more yards per game (547.8) than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (306.5).

In games that Pittsburgh piles up over 306.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have five giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have eight takeaways .

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Yellow Jackets score 6.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Panthers give up (23).

When Georgia Tech scores more than 23 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Yellow Jackets average 71 more yards per game (386) than the Panthers allow per matchup (315).

Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 315 yards.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats