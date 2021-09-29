The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) take the fourth-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 23 passing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Panthers are 3.5-point favorites. A 58.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pittsburgh
-3.5
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58.5 points in three of four games this season.
- Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 82.3, is 23.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.8 points per game, 16.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 55.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-1-0 this season.
- The Panthers have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all four opportunities.
- The Panthers rack up 33.7 more points per game (52.5) than the Yellow Jackets give up (18.8).
- Pittsburgh is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.8 points.
- The Panthers rack up 241.3 more yards per game (547.8) than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (306.5).
- In games that Pittsburgh piles up over 306.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers have five giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have eight takeaways .
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Georgia Tech has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Yellow Jackets have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Georgia Tech's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Yellow Jackets score 6.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Panthers give up (23).
- When Georgia Tech scores more than 23 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets average 71 more yards per game (386) than the Panthers allow per matchup (315).
- Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 315 yards.
- The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
52.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
23
Avg. Points Allowed
18.8
547.8
Avg. Total Yards
386
315
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.5
5
Giveaways
2
6
Takeaways
8