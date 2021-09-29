Oddsmakers project a close game between Big Ten rivals when the Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota is a 2.5-point underdogs. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Purdue vs. Minnesota
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-2.5
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points just two times this year.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 51.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 35.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 58.6 points per game in 2021, 11.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 7.6 points below the 55.1 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Purdue's games this year have not gone over the total in four opportunities.
- The Boilermakers put up 26.3 points per game, five more than the Golden Gophers allow per contest (21.3).
- Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.
- The Boilermakers average 133.7 more yards per game (406.5) than the Golden Gophers allow per contest (272.8).
- Purdue is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 272.8 yards.
- This year, the Boilermakers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (7).
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Minnesota has one win against the spread.
- This year, the Golden Gophers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Golden Gophers put up 11.2 more points per game (25.5) than the Boilermakers allow (14.3).
- When Minnesota scores more than 14.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 43.3 more yards per game (344.3) than the Boilermakers allow (301).
- When Minnesota churns out over 301 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Minnesota
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.5
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
406.5
Avg. Total Yards
344.3
301
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
272.8
5
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
7