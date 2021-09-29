Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) scores a touchdown with a roll into the end zone in front of multiple Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue Wins 13-9. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a close game between Big Ten rivals when the Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota is a 2.5-point underdogs. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Purdue vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -2.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Purdue has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points just two times this year.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 51.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 58.6 points per game in 2021, 11.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 7.6 points below the 55.1 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Purdue's games this year have not gone over the total in four opportunities.

The Boilermakers put up 26.3 points per game, five more than the Golden Gophers allow per contest (21.3).

Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Boilermakers average 133.7 more yards per game (406.5) than the Golden Gophers allow per contest (272.8).

Purdue is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 272.8 yards.

This year, the Boilermakers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (7).

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Minnesota has one win against the spread.

This year, the Golden Gophers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers put up 11.2 more points per game (25.5) than the Boilermakers allow (14.3).

When Minnesota scores more than 14.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers rack up 43.3 more yards per game (344.3) than the Boilermakers allow (301).

When Minnesota churns out over 301 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).

Season Stats