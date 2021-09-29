Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Rice Owls running back Khalan Griffin (6) runs against the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup against the Rice Owls (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Rice Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 45 points.

Odds for Rice vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total Rice -2.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Rice and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in all four games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 45 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.8, is 10.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 72.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 27.3 more than the 45 total in this contest.

Owls games this season feature an average total of 51.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 7.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Rice Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Rice is winless against the spread.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Rice's games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.

This year, the Owls score 10.8 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Golden Eagles allow (28.8).

The Owls average 356.0 yards per game, just 18.2 more than the 337.8 the Golden Eagles allow per contest.

The Owls have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Golden Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Golden Eagles average 16.8 points per game, 26.7 fewer than the Owls allow (43.5).

The Golden Eagles rack up 266.5 yards per game, 195.3 fewer yards than the 461.8 the Owls give up.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over eight times this season, five more turnovers than the Owls have forced (3).

Season Stats