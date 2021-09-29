NFC West opponents square off when the San Francisco 49ers (2-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is favored by 3 points. The over/under is 52.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-3
52
Over/under insights
- San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points only twice this season.
- Seattle's games have gone over 52 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51 points per game, one fewer than this contest's over/under.
- 49ers games have an average total of 48.5 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 52-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 52.2 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- This season, the 49ers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The 49ers put up 28.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 per outing the Seahawks allow.
- When San Francisco puts up more than 26.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The 49ers average 91.6 fewer yards per game (348.7), than the Seahawks give up per outing (440.3).
- This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Seahawks' takeaways (2).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Seahawks.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Thus far this season Seattle has one win against the spread.
- Seattle's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Seahawks score 25 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the 49ers allow.
- When Seattle scores more than 24.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Seahawks rack up 389 yards per game, just 18.7 more than the 370.3 the 49ers give up.
- In games that Seattle amasses more than 370.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Seahawks have turned the ball over one time, while the 49ers have forced 1 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
- The average total in 49ers home games this season is 50.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).
- The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.
- Seahawks away games this season average 51.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).
Powered by Data Skrive.