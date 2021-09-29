Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) is unable to make a catch in the end zone against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

NFC West opponents square off when the San Francisco 49ers (2-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is favored by 3 points. The over/under is 52.

Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3 52

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points only twice this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 52 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51 points per game, one fewer than this contest's over/under.

49ers games have an average total of 48.5 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 52-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 52.2 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has one win against the spread in three games this season.

This season, the 49ers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The 49ers put up 28.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 per outing the Seahawks allow.

When San Francisco puts up more than 26.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers average 91.6 fewer yards per game (348.7), than the Seahawks give up per outing (440.3).

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Seahawks' takeaways (2).

Seahawks stats and trends

Thus far this season Seattle has one win against the spread.

Seattle's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Seahawks score 25 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the 49ers allow.

When Seattle scores more than 24.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Seahawks rack up 389 yards per game, just 18.7 more than the 370.3 the 49ers give up.

In games that Seattle amasses more than 370.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Seahawks have turned the ball over one time, while the 49ers have forced 1 turnovers.

Home and road insights

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

The average total in 49ers home games this season is 50.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

Seahawks away games this season average 51.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

