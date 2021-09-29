San Jose State vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Nick Starkel sets to throw a pass in the first half of the game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-4) are overwhelming 27.5-point underdogs on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the San Jose State Spartans (2-2). The over/under is set at 51.5 points for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Jose State vs. New Mexico State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total San Jose State -27.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this season.

In 60% of New Mexico State's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.5.

The two teams combine to average 38.4 points per game, 13.1 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.1 points under the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Spartans games this season feature an average total of 60.1 points, a number 8.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 4.4 points below the 55.9 points per game average total in Aggies games this season.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

So far this season San Jose State has one win against the spread.

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Spartans average 15.6 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Aggies allow (33.6).

The Spartans average 126.5 fewer yards per game (332.3) than the Aggies allow per outing (458.8).

This year, the Spartans have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Jose State at SISportsbook.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, New Mexico State is 3-2-0 this season.

The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 27.5 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Aggies average just 0.4 more points per game (20.4) than the Spartans give up (20.0).

When New Mexico State records more than 20.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Aggies average only 1.9 more yards per game (347.4) than the Spartans give up (345.5).

In games that New Mexico State churns out more than 345.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over seven more times (9 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats