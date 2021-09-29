Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (4-0, 0-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between AAC opponents at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. South Florida is a 20.5-point underdog. The total is 68 points for this game.

Odds for SMU vs. South Florida

Favorite Spread Total SMU -20.5 68

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have combined for 68 points just twice this year.

South Florida's games have yet to go over 68 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 57.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 68.7, 0.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 68.

The 68 over/under in this game is 12.5 points above the 55.5 average total in Bulls games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has covered the spread twice this season.

The Mustangs have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Mustangs score 8.2 more points per game (43.0) than the Bulls allow (34.8).

SMU is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.8 points.

The Mustangs rack up 46.3 more yards per game (549.8) than the Bulls allow per contest (503.5).

SMU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 503.5 yards.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (4) this season.

South Florida Stats and Trends

Thus far this season South Florida has two wins against the spread.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 20.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

South Florida's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Bulls score just 1.7 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Mustangs surrender (23.0).

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Bulls average 331.3 yards per game, 110.5 fewer yards than the 441.8 the Mustangs allow.

This season the Bulls have six turnovers, two fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (8).

