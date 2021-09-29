The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) are 7-point favorites at home at Williams-Brice Stadium against the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Both squads feature solid pass defenses, with the Gamecocks 18th against the pass in the nation, and the Trojans 10th defending the passing attack. A 43.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for South Carolina vs. Troy
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Carolina
-7
43.5
Over/Under Insights
- South Carolina and its opponents have combined for 43.5 points or more only one time this season.
- Troy's games have gone over 43.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 48.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 9.7 points greater than the 33.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Gamecocks games this season is 51.0, 7.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 10.7 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year South Carolina has two wins against the spread.
- South Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Gamecocks score 22.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the Trojans surrender per outing (15.5).
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 15.5 points.
- The Gamecocks average 79.5 more yards per game (323.0) than the Trojans allow per contest (243.5).
- In games that South Carolina amasses over 243.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks have six giveaways this season, while the Trojans have seven takeaways .
Troy Stats and Trends
- So far this year Troy has one win against the spread.
- Troy's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.
- The Trojans average 8.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Gamecocks give up (18.3).
- Troy is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.3 points.
- The Trojans rack up 344.5 yards per game, 45.7 more yards than the 298.8 the Gamecocks allow.
- In games that Troy churns out more than 298.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year the Trojans have five turnovers, five fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|South Carolina
|Stats
|Troy
22.3
Avg. Points Scored
26.3
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
15.5
323.0
Avg. Total Yards
344.5
298.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
243.5
6
Giveaways
5
10
Takeaways
7