Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) are 7-point favorites at home at Williams-Brice Stadium against the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Both squads feature solid pass defenses, with the Gamecocks 18th against the pass in the nation, and the Trojans 10th defending the passing attack. A 43.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for South Carolina vs. Troy

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -7 43.5

Over/Under Insights

South Carolina and its opponents have combined for 43.5 points or more only one time this season.

Troy's games have gone over 43.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.7 points greater than the 33.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Gamecocks games this season is 51.0, 7.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 10.7 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

Thus far this year South Carolina has two wins against the spread.

South Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Gamecocks score 22.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the Trojans surrender per outing (15.5).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 15.5 points.

The Gamecocks average 79.5 more yards per game (323.0) than the Trojans allow per contest (243.5).

In games that South Carolina amasses over 243.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Gamecocks have six giveaways this season, while the Trojans have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Carolina at SISportsbook.

Troy Stats and Trends

So far this year Troy has one win against the spread.

Troy's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

The Trojans average 8.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Gamecocks give up (18.3).

Troy is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.3 points.

The Trojans rack up 344.5 yards per game, 45.7 more yards than the 298.8 the Gamecocks allow.

In games that Troy churns out more than 298.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Trojans have five turnovers, five fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats