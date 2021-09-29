Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (right) shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians at the conclusion of the Rams win at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (1-2) are 7-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1). The total is 49 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Patriots

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -7 49

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in all three games this season.

New England's games have yet to go over 49 points this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.3 points lower than the two team's combined 52.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points greater than the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 53.2 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 49 over/under in this game is 5.7 points above the 43.3 average total in Patriots games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

So far this season Tampa Bay has one win against the spread.

This season, the Buccaneers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.

The Buccaneers average 34.3 points per game, 17.3 more than the Patriots give up per contest (17).

Tampa Bay is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 17 points.

The Buccaneers average 123.7 more yards per game (406) than the Patriots allow per matchup (282.3).

When Tampa Bay churns out over 282.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Patriots.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Patriots.

Patriots stats and trends

So far this season New England has one win against the spread.

New England's games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Patriots average 11.3 fewer points per game (18) than the Buccaneers surrender (29.3).

The Patriots average 84.3 fewer yards per game (317.7) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (402).

This year the Patriots have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Buccaneers' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

This season, Patriots home games average 43.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 55.0 points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.