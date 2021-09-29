Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Oddsmakers expect the New York Jets (0-3) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 7.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. The over/under is set at 46 for the outing.

Odds for Titans vs. Jets

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Titans -7.5 46

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined for 46 points only two times this season.

New York's games have yet to go over 46 points this season.

The two teams combine to score 30.4 points per game, 15.6 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.3 points per game, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 51.7 points per game in 2020, 5.7 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Titans average 23.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 per contest the Jets surrender.

When Tennessee puts up more than 23.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Titans collect 54.4 more yards per game (382.7) than the Jets allow per outing (328.3).

In games that Tennessee churns out more than 328.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).

Jets stats and trends

So far this year New York is winless against the spread.

This season, the Jets are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

New York's games this season have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

This season the Jets score 21.3 fewer points per game (6.7) than the Titans surrender (28).

The Jets average 109.3 fewer yards per game (250) than the Titans give up (359.3).

This season the Jets have turned the ball over seven times, six more than the Titans' takeaways (1).

Home and road insights

Jets home games this season average 43.0 total points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).

Titans away games this season average 54.0 total points, 8.0 more than this outing's over/under (46).

