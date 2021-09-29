The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the fourth-ranked passing defense will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) and the sixth-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Bulldogs are 7-point underdogs. The game has an over/under of 46.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-7
46
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 46 points or more only one time this year.
- Mississippi State's games have gone over 46 points in three of four chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 35.1 points per game, 10.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 46-point over/under for this game is 10.8 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- So far this year Texas A&M has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in five opportunities.
- The Aggies put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bulldogs allow (25.8).
- When Texas A&M records more than 25.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Aggies rack up 72.7 more yards per game (396.0) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (323.3).
- Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 323.3 yards.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Mississippi State has one win against the spread.
- Mississippi State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 19.0 more points per game (28.3) than the Aggies surrender (9.3).
- When Mississippi State records more than 9.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs collect 426.3 yards per game, 136.0 more yards than the 290.3 the Aggies allow.
- When Mississippi State totals over 290.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Mississippi State
23.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
9.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.8
396.0
Avg. Total Yards
426.3
290.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
323.3
8
Giveaways
7
4
Takeaways
7