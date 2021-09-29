September 29, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman (left) talks with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher (right) before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the fourth-ranked passing defense will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) and the sixth-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Bulldogs are 7-point underdogs. The game has an over/under of 46.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-7

46

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 46 points or more only one time this year.
  • Mississippi State's games have gone over 46 points in three of four chances this season.
  • Saturday's total is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 35.1 points per game, 10.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 46-point over/under for this game is 10.8 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

  • So far this year Texas A&M has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in five opportunities.
  • The Aggies put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bulldogs allow (25.8).
  • When Texas A&M records more than 25.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Aggies rack up 72.7 more yards per game (396.0) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (323.3).
  • Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 323.3 yards.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season Mississippi State has one win against the spread.
  • Mississippi State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).
  • The Bulldogs rack up 19.0 more points per game (28.3) than the Aggies surrender (9.3).
  • When Mississippi State records more than 9.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Bulldogs collect 426.3 yards per game, 136.0 more yards than the 290.3 the Aggies allow.
  • When Mississippi State totals over 290.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsMississippi State

23.8

Avg. Points Scored

28.3

9.3

Avg. Points Allowed

25.8

396.0

Avg. Total Yards

426.3

290.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

323.3

8

Giveaways

7

4

Takeaways

7