Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman (left) talks with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher (right) before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the fourth-ranked passing defense will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) and the sixth-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Bulldogs are 7-point underdogs. The game has an over/under of 46.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -7 46

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 46 points or more only one time this year.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 46 points in three of four chances this season.

Saturday's total is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 35.1 points per game, 10.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 46-point over/under for this game is 10.8 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

So far this year Texas A&M has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in five opportunities.

The Aggies put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bulldogs allow (25.8).

When Texas A&M records more than 25.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies rack up 72.7 more yards per game (396.0) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (323.3).

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 323.3 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Mississippi State has one win against the spread.

Mississippi State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Bulldogs rack up 19.0 more points per game (28.3) than the Aggies surrender (9.3).

When Mississippi State records more than 9.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 426.3 yards per game, 136.0 more yards than the 290.3 the Aggies allow.

When Mississippi State totals over 290.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats