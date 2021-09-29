The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 5-point underdogs in a home Big 12 matchup against the Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The over/under is 65.5.
Odds for Texas vs. TCU
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas
-5
65.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have scored at least 65.5 points or more just once this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.5, is 19 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 49 points per game, 16.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Longhorns games have an average total of 57.4 points this season, 8.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 9.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Longhorns are 3-1 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.
- Texas' games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- This year, the Longhorns put up 21.1 more points per game (46.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (25.7).
- When Texas puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Longhorns average 487.5 yards per game, 96.2 more yards than the 391.3 the Horned Frogs allow per matchup.
- Texas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 391.3 yards.
- The Longhorns have four giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have five takeaways .
TCU Stats and Trends
- So far this season TCU is winless against the spread.
- The Horned Frogs average 37.7 points per game, 14.4 more than the Longhorns surrender (23.3).
- TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.
- The Horned Frogs average 50 more yards per game (458.3) than the Longhorns allow (408.3).
- TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 408.3 yards.
- This season the Horned Frogs have three turnovers, two fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|TCU
46.8
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
487.5
Avg. Total Yards
458.3
408.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
391.3
4
Giveaways
3
5
Takeaways
5