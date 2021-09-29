Texas vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy warms up before their game against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 5-point underdogs in a home Big 12 matchup against the Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The over/under is 65.5.

Odds for Texas vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Texas -5 65.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have scored at least 65.5 points or more just once this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.5, is 19 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 49 points per game, 16.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Longhorns games have an average total of 57.4 points this season, 8.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 9.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Longhorns are 3-1 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.

Texas' games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year, the Longhorns put up 21.1 more points per game (46.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (25.7).

When Texas puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Longhorns average 487.5 yards per game, 96.2 more yards than the 391.3 the Horned Frogs allow per matchup.

Texas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 391.3 yards.

The Longhorns have four giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have five takeaways .

TCU Stats and Trends

So far this season TCU is winless against the spread.

The Horned Frogs average 37.7 points per game, 14.4 more than the Longhorns surrender (23.3).

TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.

The Horned Frogs average 50 more yards per game (458.3) than the Longhorns allow (408.3).

TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 408.3 yards.

This season the Horned Frogs have three turnovers, two fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (5).

Season Stats