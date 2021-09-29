Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (0-4) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Toledo Rockets (2-2) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 as an overwhelming 27-point underdog. A 57-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. UMass

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -27 57

Over/Under Insights

Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points only one time this year.

In 75% of UMass' games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 14 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.8 more than the 57 total in this contest.

The Rockets and their opponents score an average of 57 points per game, the same as Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 58.9 points, 1.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Toledo's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Rockets score 21.3 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Minutemen allow (47.8).

The Rockets rack up 382.3 yards per game, 151.0 fewer yards than the 533.3 the Minutemen allow per contest.

The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Minutemen have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Minutemen have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 27 points or more.

UMass' games this season have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Minutemen put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Rockets allow (19).

UMass is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 19 points.

The Minutemen rack up 32.7 fewer yards per game (305.3) than the Rockets give up per contest (338).

This year the Minutemen have six turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats