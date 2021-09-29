The UMass Minutemen (0-4) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Toledo Rockets (2-2) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 as an overwhelming 27-point underdog. A 57-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Toledo vs. UMass
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-27
57
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points only one time this year.
- In 75% of UMass' games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 14 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 66.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.8 more than the 57 total in this contest.
- The Rockets and their opponents score an average of 57 points per game, the same as Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 58.9 points, 1.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- Toledo's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Rockets score 21.3 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Minutemen allow (47.8).
- The Rockets rack up 382.3 yards per game, 151.0 fewer yards than the 533.3 the Minutemen allow per contest.
- The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Minutemen have forced (5).
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- This season, the Minutemen have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 27 points or more.
- UMass' games this season have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).
- The Minutemen put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Rockets allow (19).
- UMass is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 19 points.
- The Minutemen rack up 32.7 fewer yards per game (305.3) than the Rockets give up per contest (338).
- This year the Minutemen have six turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|UMass
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
19
Avg. Points Allowed
47.8
382.3
Avg. Total Yards
305.3
338
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
533.3
2
Giveaways
6
7
Takeaways
5