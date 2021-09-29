Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) hits Tulane Green Wave running back Devin Brumfield (6) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

AAC opponents square off when the Tulane Green Wave (1-3, 0-0 AAC) visit the East Carolina Pirates (2-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Tulane is favored by 4 points. The point total is set at 64.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulane vs. East Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulane -4 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Tulane's games this season have gone over 64.5 points three of four times.

East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.8, is 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 67.1 points per game, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Green Wave games this season is 64.8, 0.3 points above Saturday's total of 64.5.

The 64.5 total in this game is 6.4 points above the 58.1 average total in Pirates games this season.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Green Wave have been favored by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tulane's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Green Wave rack up 36.5 points per game, 6.7 more than the Pirates allow per matchup (29.8).

Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.8 points.

The Green Wave collect 420.0 yards per game, 77.8 fewer yards than the 497.8 the Pirates give up per contest.

This year, the Green Wave have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Pirates' takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulane at SISportsbook.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has covered the spread once this year.

The Pirates have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in two chances).

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year the Pirates average 10.0 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Green Wave allow (37.3).

The Pirates rack up 50.7 fewer yards per game (398.8) than the Green Wave give up (449.5).

This season the Pirates have turned the ball over seven times, while the Green Wave have forced 7 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats