The Houston Cougars (3-1, 0-0 AAC) and the third-ranked passing defense will visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-0 AAC) and the 20th-ranked pass offense on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Cougars are 4.5-point underdogs. The contest has a 54.5-point over/under.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -4.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points only twice this year.

Houston's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 59.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.7 points more than the 46.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 58.7, 4.2 points more than Friday's total of 54.5.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Golden Hurricane are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 9.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Cougars give up (16.3).

Tulsa is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 489.8 yards per game, 242.3 more yards than the 247.5 the Cougars give up per outing.

In games that Tulsa churns out over 247.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six times, while the Cougars have forced six.

Houston Stats and Trends

So far this year Houston has two wins against the spread.

Houston's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This season the Cougars score 4.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow (30.5).

When Houston scores more than 30.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars average 32.3 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow (394.8).

This year the Cougars have turned the ball over five times, while the Golden Hurricane have forced 5 turnovers.

