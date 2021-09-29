The Houston Cougars (3-1, 0-0 AAC) and the third-ranked passing defense will visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-0 AAC) and the 20th-ranked pass offense on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Cougars are 4.5-point underdogs. The contest has a 54.5-point over/under.
Odds for Tulsa vs. Houston
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulsa
-4.5
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points only twice this year.
- Houston's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 59.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 7.7 points more than the 46.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 58.7, 4.2 points more than Friday's total of 54.5.
- The 53.5 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- This season, the Golden Hurricane are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 9.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Cougars give up (16.3).
- Tulsa is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 489.8 yards per game, 242.3 more yards than the 247.5 the Cougars give up per outing.
- In games that Tulsa churns out over 247.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six times, while the Cougars have forced six.
Houston Stats and Trends
- So far this year Houston has two wins against the spread.
- Houston's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This season the Cougars score 4.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow (30.5).
- When Houston scores more than 30.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cougars average 32.3 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow (394.8).
- This year the Cougars have turned the ball over five times, while the Golden Hurricane have forced 5 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Houston
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
34.5
30.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
489.8
Avg. Total Yards
362.5
394.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
247.5
6
Giveaways
5
5
Takeaways
6