Tulsa vs. Houston College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches a replay during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Cougars (3-1, 0-0 AAC) and the third-ranked passing defense will visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-0 AAC) and the 20th-ranked pass offense on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Cougars are 4.5-point underdogs. The contest has a 54.5-point over/under.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Houston

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Tulsa vs Houston Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Tulsa

-4.5

54.5

Over/Under Insights

  • Tulsa and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points only twice this year.
  • Houston's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 59.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 7.7 points more than the 46.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 58.7, 4.2 points more than Friday's total of 54.5.
  • The 53.5 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

  • Tulsa has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
  • This season, the Golden Hurricane are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
  • Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.
  • The Golden Hurricane rack up 9.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Cougars give up (16.3).
  • Tulsa is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.
  • The Golden Hurricane rack up 489.8 yards per game, 242.3 more yards than the 247.5 the Cougars give up per outing.
  • In games that Tulsa churns out over 247.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six times, while the Cougars have forced six.
Houston Stats and Trends

  • So far this year Houston has two wins against the spread.
  • Houston's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Cougars score 4.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow (30.5).
  • When Houston scores more than 30.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Cougars average 32.3 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow (394.8).
  • This year the Cougars have turned the ball over five times, while the Golden Hurricane have forced 5 turnovers.
Season Stats

TulsaStatsHouston

25.3

Avg. Points Scored

34.5

30.5

Avg. Points Allowed

16.3

489.8

Avg. Total Yards

362.5

394.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

247.5

6

Giveaways

5

5

Takeaways

6