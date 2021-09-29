UAB Blazers wide receiver Trea Shropshire (11) catches a long pass for a touchdown during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

The UAB Blazers (3-1) are slight favorites (-1.5) against the Liberty Flames (3-1) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The over/under is set at 50.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UAB vs. Liberty

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UAB -1.5 50

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have scored at least 50 points or more only one time this season.

Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.3 points per game average.

The 36.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.9 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

Blazers games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.3 PPG average total in Flames games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has covered the spread twice this year.

The Blazers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 1.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Blazers average 11.2 more points per game (26.5) than the Flames surrender (15.3).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 15.3 points.

The Blazers average 131.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Flames give up per contest (251.8).

In games that UAB totals over 251.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over seven times, five more than the Flames' takeaways (2).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has covered the spread two times this season.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Flames average 13.0 more points per game (33.8) than the Blazers allow (20.8).

When Liberty records more than 20.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Flames collect 418.8 yards per game, 91.3 more yards than the 327.5 the Blazers give up.

Liberty is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 327.5 yards.

This season the Flames have two turnovers, four fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats