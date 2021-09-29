The UAB Blazers (3-1) are slight favorites (-1.5) against the Liberty Flames (3-1) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The over/under is set at 50.
Odds for UAB vs. Liberty
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UAB
-1.5
50
Over/Under Insights
- UAB and its opponents have scored at least 50 points or more only one time this season.
- Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.3 points per game average.
- The 36.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.9 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.
- Blazers games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.3 PPG average total in Flames games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Blazers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 1.5 points or more.
- UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Blazers average 11.2 more points per game (26.5) than the Flames surrender (15.3).
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 15.3 points.
- The Blazers average 131.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Flames give up per contest (251.8).
- In games that UAB totals over 251.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over seven times, five more than the Flames' takeaways (2).
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty has covered the spread two times this season.
- Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Flames average 13.0 more points per game (33.8) than the Blazers allow (20.8).
- When Liberty records more than 20.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Flames collect 418.8 yards per game, 91.3 more yards than the 327.5 the Blazers give up.
- Liberty is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 327.5 yards.
- This season the Flames have two turnovers, four fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Liberty
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
33.8
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
15.3
382.8
Avg. Total Yards
418.8
327.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
251.8
7
Giveaways
2
6
Takeaways
2