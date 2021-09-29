Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (4) out runs the tackle of Louisville Cardinals defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (12) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (2-1, 0-0 AAC) visit the Navy Midshipmen (0-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy is a 16.5-point underdog. The point total is 53.5 for the outing.

Odds for UCF vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total UCF -16.5 53.5

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in all three games this season.

Navy and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 54.7 points per game, 1.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.3 points per game, 8.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 67.8 points per game in 2021, 14.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 9.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Knights have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UCF's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Knights put up 44.7 points per game, 11.4 more than the Midshipmen allow per outing (33.3).

When UCF records more than 33.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Knights collect 195.6 more yards per game (553.3) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (357.7).

In games that UCF piles up over 357.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Knights have turned the ball over three times, while the Midshipmen have forced three.

Navy Stats and Trends

So far this year Navy has one win against the spread.

The Midshipmen covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 16.5 points or more.

Navy's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Midshipmen rack up 10.0 points per game, 19.0 fewer than the Knights give up (29.0).

The Midshipmen rack up 99.0 fewer yards per game (255.3) than the Knights allow per outing (354.3).

This year the Midshipmen have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (3).

Season Stats