The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) bring college football's fifth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 25 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Bruins are 3.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 55.5 for the contest.

Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona State

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -3.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of four games this season.

Arizona State's games have yet to go over 55.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to score 71 points per game, 15.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 14.2 points more than the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 65.4 points per game in 2021, 9.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 5.0 points higher than the 50.5 average total in Sun Devils games this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bruins have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Bruins put up 22.5 more points per game (38.5) than the Sun Devils surrender (16.0).

UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.0 points.

The Bruins rack up 180.5 more yards per game (428.0) than the Sun Devils give up per outing (247.5).

UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 247.5 yards.

This year, the Bruins have three turnovers, three fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (6).

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has covered the spread one time this season.

Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Sun Devils rack up 7.2 more points per game (32.5) than the Bruins give up (25.3).

Arizona State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Sun Devils collect 437.0 yards per game, 42.7 more yards than the 394.3 the Bruins give up.

Arizona State is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 394.3 yards.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Bruins have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats