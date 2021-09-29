Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) gets past the Oregon State Beavers defense and runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are touchdown favorites when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Folsom Field. The game's point total is set at 51.

Odds for USC vs. Colorado

Favorite Spread Total USC -7 51

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in three of four games this season.

Colorado's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.

Saturday's total is 4.7 points higher than the combined 46.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 51 total in this contest.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 59.5, 8.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.

The 51 total in this game is 2.8 points higher than the 48.2 average total in Buffaloes games this season.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Trojans have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

USC's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Trojans rack up 32.5 points per game, 12.0 more than the Buffaloes allow per contest (20.5).

USC is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.

The Trojans rack up 69.5 more yards per game (425.5) than the Buffaloes give up per contest (356.0).

When USC amasses more than 356.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over nine times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (2).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Colorado has one win against the spread.

This season, the Buffaloes have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Buffaloes rack up 13.2 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Trojans give up (27.0).

The Buffaloes collect 152.3 fewer yards per game (239.0) than the Trojans give up per outing (391.3).

The Buffaloes have three giveaways this season, while the Trojans have eight takeaways .

Season Stats