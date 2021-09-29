UTEP vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The UTEP Miners (3-1, 0-0 C-USA) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at the Sun Bowl Stadium. Old Dominion is a 5.5-point underdog. A total of 48.5 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTEP vs. Old Dominion

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UTEP -5.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

UTEP has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points only once this year.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 48.5 points in all four opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 3.8 points lower than the two team's combined 52.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 8.3 points fewer than the 56.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Miners and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Monarchs have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 7.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Miners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Miners average 7.0 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Monarchs give up (32.3).

The Miners collect 86.0 more yards per game (401.0) than the Monarchs give up per contest (315.0).

In games that UTEP amasses more than 315.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over 10 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTEP at SISportsbook.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

So far this season Old Dominion has two wins against the spread.

The Monarchs have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Old Dominion's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Monarchs score just 2.5 more points per game (27.0) than the Miners allow (24.5).

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.5 points.

The Monarchs average 369.5 yards per game, 51.5 more yards than the 318.0 the Miners allow.

In games that Old Dominion piles up more than 318.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over six times, while the Miners have forced 6 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats