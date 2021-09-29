The UNLV Rebels (0-4) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the UTSA Roadrunners (4-0) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 as an overwhelming 21-point underdog. The over/under is set at 56.
Odds for UTSA vs. UNLV
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UTSA
-21
56
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have scored at least 56 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.
- UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.3, is 0.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.3 more than the 56 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 61.0, 5.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 56.
- The 56 total in this game is 0.2 points above the 55.8 average total in Rebels games this season.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA is 4-0-0 against the spread this year.
- The Roadrunners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 21 points or more.
- UTSA's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- This year, the Roadrunners put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (37.3) than the Rebels surrender (39.5).
- The Roadrunners rack up 28.0 fewer yards per game (443.8) than the Rebels allow per contest (471.8).
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Rebels have forced (6).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- This year, the Rebels have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 21 points or more.
- UNLV's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Rebels rack up just 1.2 more points per game (19.0) than the Roadrunners surrender (17.8).
- UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team records more than 17.8 points.
- The Rebels collect just 19.5 fewer yards per game (264.3) than the Roadrunners give up per outing (283.8).
- UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out over 283.8 yards.
- This year the Rebels have four turnovers, three fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|UNLV
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
19.0
17.8
Avg. Points Allowed
39.5
443.8
Avg. Total Yards
264.3
283.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
471.8
5
Giveaways
4
7
Takeaways
6