Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor talks with officials during the second half of Saturday s game with The Illinois fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (0-4) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the UTSA Roadrunners (4-0) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 as an overwhelming 21-point underdog. The over/under is set at 56.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. UNLV

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -21 56

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have scored at least 56 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.3, is 0.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.3 more than the 56 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 61.0, 5.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 56.

The 56 total in this game is 0.2 points above the 55.8 average total in Rebels games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA is 4-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Roadrunners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 21 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This year, the Roadrunners put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (37.3) than the Rebels surrender (39.5).

The Roadrunners rack up 28.0 fewer yards per game (443.8) than the Rebels allow per contest (471.8).

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Rebels have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This year, the Rebels have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 21 points or more.

UNLV's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Rebels rack up just 1.2 more points per game (19.0) than the Roadrunners surrender (17.8).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team records more than 17.8 points.

The Rebels collect just 19.5 fewer yards per game (264.3) than the Roadrunners give up per outing (283.8).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out over 283.8 yards.

This year the Rebels have four turnovers, three fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats