The UConn Huskies (0-5) are facing tough odds as 14.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3). The over/under is 51.5 for the outing.
Odds for Vanderbilt vs. UConn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Vanderbilt
-14.5
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Vanderbilt and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
- UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 26.7 points per game, 24.8 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 26.9 points under the 78.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Commodores games this season is 51.7, 0.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- So far this season Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.
- Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Commodores put up 29.1 fewer points per game (12.5) than the Huskies allow (41.6).
- The Commodores collect 284.5 yards per game, 179.3 fewer yards than the 463.8 the Huskies allow per contest.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (4).
UConn Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year UConn has two wins against the spread.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- UConn's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Huskies rack up 14.2 points per game, 22.6 fewer than the Commodores give up (36.8).
- The Huskies rack up 219.6 yards per game, 208.7 fewer yards than the 428.3 the Commodores allow.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over six more times (8 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Season Stats
|Vanderbilt
|Stats
|UConn
12.5
Avg. Points Scored
14.2
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
41.6
284.5
Avg. Total Yards
219.6
428.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.8
8
Giveaways
8
2
Takeaways
4