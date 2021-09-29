Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) runs the ball during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-5) are facing tough odds as 14.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3). The over/under is 51.5 for the outing.

Odds for Vanderbilt vs. UConn

Favorite Spread Total Vanderbilt -14.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Vanderbilt and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 26.7 points per game, 24.8 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 26.9 points under the 78.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Commodores games this season is 51.7, 0.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

So far this season Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.

Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Commodores put up 29.1 fewer points per game (12.5) than the Huskies allow (41.6).

The Commodores collect 284.5 yards per game, 179.3 fewer yards than the 463.8 the Huskies allow per contest.

The Commodores have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (4).

UConn Stats and Trends

Thus far this year UConn has two wins against the spread.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

UConn's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Huskies rack up 14.2 points per game, 22.6 fewer than the Commodores give up (36.8).

The Huskies rack up 219.6 yards per game, 208.7 fewer yards than the 428.3 the Commodores allow.

The Huskies have turned the ball over six more times (8 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats