The No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) in conference play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Truist Field. The game has a 61.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Louisville
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wake Forest
-6.5
61.5
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in a game this season.
- Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.6, is 9.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 21.2 points above the 40.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 63.9, 2.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 61.5.
- The 61.5-point total for this game is two points below the 63.5 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Demon Deacons have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Wake Forest's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.
- The Demon Deacons average 12.8 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinals surrender (26).
- Wake Forest is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 26 points.
- The Demon Deacons rack up only 12.2 more yards per game (430.5) than the Cardinals allow per outing (418.3).
- When Wake Forest amasses more than 418.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have four giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have five takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- So far this season Louisville has two wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Louisville's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Cardinals score 17.5 more points per game (31.8) than the Demon Deacons allow (14.3).
- When Louisville puts up more than 14.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Cardinals collect 65.2 more yards per game (423) than the Demon Deacons give up per matchup (357.8).
- When Louisville picks up over 357.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cardinals have four giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 11 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Louisville
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.8
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
26
430.5
Avg. Total Yards
423
357.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.3
4
Giveaways
4
11
Takeaways
5