Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson looks on from the sidelines against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) in conference play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Truist Field. The game has a 61.5-point over/under.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -6.5 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in a game this season.

Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.6, is 9.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 21.2 points above the 40.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 63.9, 2.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 61.5.

The 61.5-point total for this game is two points below the 63.5 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wake Forest's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.

The Demon Deacons average 12.8 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinals surrender (26).

Wake Forest is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 26 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up only 12.2 more yards per game (430.5) than the Cardinals allow per outing (418.3).

When Wake Forest amasses more than 418.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have four giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have five takeaways .

Louisville Stats and Trends

So far this season Louisville has two wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Louisville's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Cardinals score 17.5 more points per game (31.8) than the Demon Deacons allow (14.3).

When Louisville puts up more than 14.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cardinals collect 65.2 more yards per game (423) than the Demon Deacons give up per matchup (357.8).

When Louisville picks up over 357.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals have four giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats