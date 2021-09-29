Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs past Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Washington Football Team (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The total for this game has been set at 48 points.

Odds for Washington vs. Falcons

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1.5 48

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have scored at least 48 points only two times this year.

Atlanta's games have gone over 48 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.3, is 9.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 62 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 14 more than the 48 total in this contest.

Football Team games have an average total of 44.2 points this season, 3.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington stats and trends

Washington is winless against the spread this season.

This season, the Football Team are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Football Team put up nine fewer points per game (22.3) than the Falcons surrender (31.3).

The Football Team collect 318.7 yards per game, 55 fewer yards than the 373.7 the Falcons give up per matchup.

This year, the Football Team have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (2).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Atlanta's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Falcons rack up 16 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Football Team give up (30.7).

The Falcons collect 130.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Football Team allow per contest (432).

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Football Team's takeaways (2).

Home and road insights

At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

This season, Falcons home games average 48.5 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (48).

Football Team away games this season average 45.5 total points, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

