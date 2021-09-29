Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) celebrates after a game against the California Golden Bears at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a competitive game when the Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Reser Stadium. Oregon State is favored by 2.5 points. The total is 56 points for this matchup.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -2.5 56

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have scored at least 56 points only two times this season.

Washington has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.3, is 7.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.8 points per game, 17.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Beavers games this season is 64.1, 8.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.

The 56 over/under in this game is 4.8 points above the 51.2 average total in Huskies games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

In Oregon State's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Beavers have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Oregon State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Beavers put up 20.5 more points per game (38.3) than the Huskies give up (17.8).

Oregon State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.8 points.

The Beavers average 473.5 yards per game, 137.5 more yards than the 336.0 the Huskies give up per matchup.

When Oregon State piles up more than 336.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Huskies have forced (6).

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has covered the spread once this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Huskies score 4.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Beavers surrender (21.0).

When Washington puts up more than 21.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Huskies rack up 20.0 more yards per game (389.5) than the Beavers allow per outing (369.5).

The Huskies have eight giveaways this season, while the Beavers have nine takeaways .

