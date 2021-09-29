Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the 25th-ranked scoring defense will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the 20th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Red Raiders are 7-point underdogs. The contest has a point total of 56.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -7 56

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia and its opponents have combined for 56 points or more only one time this season.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 56 points in three of four chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 71.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.7 points above the 50.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 54.3, 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .

The 58.3 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 2.3 points more than this game's over/under.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

In West Virginia's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Mountaineers rack up 32.5 points per game, comparable to the 33.5 per outing the Red Raiders give up.

The Mountaineers rack up 365.5 yards per game, only 12.3 fewer than the 377.8 the Red Raiders give up per matchup.

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Red Raiders' takeaways (6).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This year, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This season the Red Raiders average 22.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Mountaineers surrender (16.8).

Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Red Raiders average 460.8 yards per game, 152.5 more yards than the 308.3 the Mountaineers give up.

In games that Texas Tech amasses more than 308.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over eight times, five more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (3).

Season Stats