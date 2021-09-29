The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the 25th-ranked scoring defense will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the 20th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Red Raiders are 7-point underdogs. The contest has a point total of 56.
Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
West Virginia
-7
56
Over/Under Insights
- West Virginia and its opponents have combined for 56 points or more only one time this season.
- Texas Tech's games have gone over 56 points in three of four chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 71.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.7 points above the 50.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 54.3, 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .
- The 58.3 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 2.3 points more than this game's over/under.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- In West Virginia's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.
- West Virginia's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Mountaineers rack up 32.5 points per game, comparable to the 33.5 per outing the Red Raiders give up.
- The Mountaineers rack up 365.5 yards per game, only 12.3 fewer than the 377.8 the Red Raiders give up per matchup.
- This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Red Raiders' takeaways (6).
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Texas Tech has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- This year, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This season the Red Raiders average 22.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Mountaineers surrender (16.8).
- Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.8 points.
- The Red Raiders average 460.8 yards per game, 152.5 more yards than the 308.3 the Mountaineers give up.
- In games that Texas Tech amasses more than 308.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over eight times, five more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|West Virginia
|Stats
|Texas Tech
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
38.8
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
33.5
365.5
Avg. Total Yards
460.8
308.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377.8
8
Giveaways
8
3
Takeaways
6