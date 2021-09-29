Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (2-2, 0-0 MAC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos (3-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at UB Stadium. The total has been set at 59 points for this matchup.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -6.5 59

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.3, is 1.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 11.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 61, two points above Saturday's over/under of 59.

The 59 over/under in this game is 4.7 points above the 54.3 average total in Bulls games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Broncos put up three more points per game (27.3) than the Bulls surrender (24.3).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24.3 points.

The Broncos average 397 yards per game, 24.5 more yards than the 372.5 the Bulls give up per outing.

In games that Western Michigan totals over 372.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Bulls have five takeaways .

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Bulls put up 10.2 more points per game (33) than the Broncos surrender (22.8).

Buffalo is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.8 points.

The Bulls average 104 more yards per game (408.3) than the Broncos allow (304.3).

Buffalo is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 304.3 yards.

The Bulls have three giveaways this season, while the Broncos have seven takeaways .

Season Stats