Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) tosss the ball to running back Chez Mellusi (6) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211848djp

The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are small, 1-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. A total of 43.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -1 43.5

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined for 43.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.

Michigan's games have gone over 43.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 59.3 points per game, 15.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.4 points greater than the 33.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 49 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.9 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 11.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

So far this year Wisconsin has one win against the spread.

The Badgers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1 point or more (in three chances).

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Badgers average 7.2 more points per game (19) than the Wolverines allow (11.8).

When Wisconsin puts up more than 11.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Badgers rack up 399 yards per game, 94.2 more yards than the 304.8 the Wolverines give up per outing.

Wisconsin is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out more than 304.8 yards.

The Badgers have turned the ball over nine times this season, six more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year the Wolverines score 19.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Badgers give up (21.3).

When Michigan scores more than 21.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wolverines collect 454.8 yards per game, 244.5 more yards than the 210.3 the Badgers give up.

When Michigan picks up over 210.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Badgers have two takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats