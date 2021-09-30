Air Force vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Micah Davis (0) is tackled by Florida Atlantic Owls cornerback Zyon Gilbert (24) and linebacker Caliph Brice (9) as linebacker Noah Bush (51) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (3-1, 0-0 MWC) bring college football's first-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the New Mexico Lobos (2-2, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 12 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Falcons are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites. The contest's point total is set at 45.5.

Odds for Air Force vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -10.5 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have scored at least 45.5 points or more just once this year.

New Mexico's games have gone over 45.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 6.5 points lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 49.3, 3.8 points more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 7.5 points below the 53.0 points per game average total in Lobos games this season.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has covered the spread twice this year.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Falcons average 9.5 more points per game (33.5) than the Lobos allow (24.0).

Air Force is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.

The Falcons collect 444.8 yards per game, 118.5 more yards than the 326.3 the Lobos give up per outing.

Air Force is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 326.3 yards.

The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Lobos have seven takeaways .

New Mexico Stats and Trends

Thus far this season New Mexico is winless against the spread.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Lobos score 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Falcons surrender.

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 18.3 points.

The Lobos rack up 319.3 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 300.5 the Falcons allow.

When New Mexico churns out more than 300.5 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.

Season Stats