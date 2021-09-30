Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) runs the ball against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes square off when the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is favored by 14.5 points. An 80-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -14.5 80

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 80 points in a game this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 99.2, is 19.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 41.8 points above the 38.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 60.3, 19.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 80 .

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 73.3 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Alabama has two wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 14.5 points or more (in three chances).

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Crimson Tide put up 46.5 points per game, 25.8 more than the Rebels give up per matchup (20.7).

Alabama is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.7 points.

The Crimson Tide average 119.1 more yards per game (463.8) than the Rebels allow per matchup (344.7).

When Alabama churns out over 344.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide have two giveaways this season, while the Rebels have five takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is unbeaten against the spread this season.

The Rebels average 35.2 more points per game (52.7) than the Crimson Tide surrender (17.5).

Ole Miss is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 17.5 points.

The Rebels rack up 635.3 yards per game, 351.8 more yards than the 283.5 the Crimson Tide give up.

When Ole Miss amasses over 283.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rebels have two giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have seven takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats