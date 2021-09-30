SEC foes square off when the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is favored by 14.5 points. An 80-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Alabama vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 80 points in a game this year.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 99.2, is 19.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 41.8 points above the 38.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 60.3, 19.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 80 .
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 73.3 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Alabama has two wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 14.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Crimson Tide put up 46.5 points per game, 25.8 more than the Rebels give up per matchup (20.7).
- Alabama is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.7 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 119.1 more yards per game (463.8) than the Rebels allow per matchup (344.7).
- When Alabama churns out over 344.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have two giveaways this season, while the Rebels have five takeaways .
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss is unbeaten against the spread this season.
- The Rebels average 35.2 more points per game (52.7) than the Crimson Tide surrender (17.5).
- Ole Miss is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 17.5 points.
- The Rebels rack up 635.3 yards per game, 351.8 more yards than the 283.5 the Crimson Tide give up.
- When Ole Miss amasses over 283.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rebels have two giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have seven takeaways .
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Ole Miss
46.5
Avg. Points Scored
52.7
17.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
463.8
Avg. Total Yards
635.3
283.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.7
2
Giveaways
2
7
Takeaways
5