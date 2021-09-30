Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball past Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Shane Simmons (34) as safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) looks to make the stoop during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Georgia State Panthers (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt foes at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State is a 10-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 55.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Georgia State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -10 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points or more just one time this season.

Georgia State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.6 points per game, 4.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.3 points per game, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Mountaineers and their opponents have scored an average of 56.0 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 59.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has covered the spread twice this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Mountaineers average 32.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Panthers allow per matchup (36.3).

The Mountaineers average 61.8 more yards per game (476.3) than the Panthers allow per matchup (414.5).

When Appalachian State churns out more than 414.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Panthers rack up 17.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Mountaineers surrender (21.0).

The Panthers average 43.7 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Mountaineers allow (361.0).

Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 361.0 yards.

This season the Panthers have turned the ball over six times, two more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats