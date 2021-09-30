Sep 25, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Tyhier Tyler (2) runs with the ball against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Ball State Cardinals (1-3) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (4-0). The over/under is set at 47.5.

Odds for Army vs. Ball State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Army -7.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in three of four games this season.

Ball State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 56 points per game, 8.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 52 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.5 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The Black Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 50.0 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 8.3 points below the 55.8 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Black Knights have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Army's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Black Knights average 39.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cardinals allow per outing (33.0).

When Army records more than 33.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Black Knights average 23.0 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (438.0).

The Black Knights have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Cardinals have forced (2).

Ball State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Ball State is winless against the spread.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals score 17.0 points per game, comparable to the 19.0 the Black Knights allow.

The Cardinals average 40.0 more yards per game (317.8) than the Black Knights allow per contest (277.8).

When Ball State piles up more than 277.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Black Knights' takeaways (5).

Season Stats