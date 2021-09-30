The Ball State Cardinals (1-3) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (4-0). The over/under is set at 47.5.
Odds for Army vs. Ball State
Over/Under Insights
- Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in three of four games this season.
- Ball State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 56 points per game, 8.5 more than the total in this contest.
- The 52 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.5 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.
- The Black Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 50.0 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 8.3 points below the 55.8 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Black Knights have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Army's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).
- The Black Knights average 39.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cardinals allow per outing (33.0).
- When Army records more than 33.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Black Knights average 23.0 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (438.0).
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Cardinals have forced (2).
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Ball State is winless against the spread.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinals score 17.0 points per game, comparable to the 19.0 the Black Knights allow.
- The Cardinals average 40.0 more yards per game (317.8) than the Black Knights allow per contest (277.8).
- When Ball State piles up more than 277.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Black Knights' takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Ball State
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
17.0
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.0
415.0
Avg. Total Yards
317.8
277.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
438.0
1
Giveaways
7
5
Takeaways
2