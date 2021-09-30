The Boise State Broncos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at Albertsons Stadium. Nevada is a 6.5-point underdog. A 59-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Boise State vs. Nevada
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-6.5
59
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State and its opponents have combined for 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.
- Nevada's games have gone over 59 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.3 points lower than the two team's combined 62.3 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 19.0 points more than the 40 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Broncos games this season feature an average total of 63.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.3 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- Boise State has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Broncos have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Broncos score 33.0 points per game, 11.3 more than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (21.7).
- Boise State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.7 points.
- The Broncos collect 33.5 more yards per game (370.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (337.0).
- In games that Boise State totals over 337.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has covered the spread two times this year.
- Nevada's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This year the Wolf Pack put up 11.0 more points per game (29.3) than the Broncos allow (18.3).
- Nevada is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 18.3 points.
- The Wolf Pack rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Broncos give up (420.0).
- The Wolf Pack have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Boise State
|Stats
|Nevada
33.0
Avg. Points Scored
29.3
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.7
370.5
Avg. Total Yards
430.0
420.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
337.0
5
Giveaways
2
12
Takeaways
3