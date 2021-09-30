Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at Albertsons Stadium. Nevada is a 6.5-point underdog. A 59-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boise State vs. Nevada

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -6.5 59

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have combined for 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

Nevada's games have gone over 59 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.3 points lower than the two team's combined 62.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 19.0 points more than the 40 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 63.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.3 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Broncos score 33.0 points per game, 11.3 more than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (21.7).

Boise State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.7 points.

The Broncos collect 33.5 more yards per game (370.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (337.0).

In games that Boise State totals over 337.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has covered the spread two times this year.

Nevada's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Wolf Pack put up 11.0 more points per game (29.3) than the Broncos allow (18.3).

Nevada is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 18.3 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Broncos give up (420.0).

The Wolf Pack have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 12 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats