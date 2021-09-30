Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-2) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 as an overwhelming 16.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 47.

Odds for Bills vs. Texans

Favorite Spread Total Bills -16.5 47

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have scored at least 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

Houston's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 6.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are seven fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2020, 0.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 47 over/under in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 45.5 average total in Texans games this season.

Bills stats and trends

So far this season Buffalo has two wins against the spread.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bills average 31.3 points per game, six more than the Texans surrender per matchup (25.3).

Buffalo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Bills average only three more yards per game (388.7), than the Texans give up per matchup (385.7).

The Bills have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (5).

Texans stats and trends

So far this year Houston has two wins against the spread.

Houston's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Texans put up 7.6 more points per game (22.3) than the Bills allow (14.7).

When Houston puts up more than 14.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Texans average 62 more yards per game (314.7) than the Bills allow per contest (252.7).

In games that Houston churns out more than 252.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Texans have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bills have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

Bills home games this season average 46.8 total points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

Texans away games this season average 48.0 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

