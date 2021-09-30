Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 BYU Cougars (4-0) are 8.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Friday, October 1, 2021 against the Utah State Aggies (3-1). An over/under of 61.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for BYU vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total BYU -8.5 61.5

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have scored at least 61.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

Utah State's games have gone over 61.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.5, is two points fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 49.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.4 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.

Cougars games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 9.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 61.5 total in this game is one point above the 60.5 average total in Aggies games this season.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Cougars have been favored by 8.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

BYU's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This year, the Cougars score just 1.8 fewer points per game (28) than the Aggies surrender (29.8).

The Cougars rack up 78 fewer yards per game (385), than the Aggies allow per contest (463).

The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Aggies have six takeaways .

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Utah State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year the Aggies score 12.2 more points per game (31.5) than the Cougars give up (19.3).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.

The Aggies average 143.5 more yards per game (533.3) than the Cougars allow per outing (389.8).

Utah State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 389.8 yards.

This season the Aggies have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (8).

Season Stats