The Washington State Cougars (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 7.5-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup with the California Golden Bears (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. The over/under is 52 in this game.
Odds for Cal vs. Washington State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cal
-7.5
52
Over/Under Insights
- Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in three of four games this season.
- Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59.1 points per game, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- Golden Bears games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 3.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 9.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Cal has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Golden Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).
- The Golden Bears score just 1.0 fewer point per game (28.8) than the Cougars allow (29.8).
- When Cal records more than 29.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Bears rack up 440.8 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 414.3 the Cougars allow per outing.
- When Cal piles up more than 414.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears have turned the ball over five times this season, five fewer than the Cougars have forced (10).
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- The Cougars have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Washington State's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Cougars average 23.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Golden Bears surrender (29.3).
- The Cougars average 61.2 fewer yards per game (354.8) than the Golden Bears allow (416.0).
- The Cougars have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (4).
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Washington State
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
23.5
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
440.8
Avg. Total Yards
354.8
416.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
414.3
5
Giveaways
9
4
Takeaways
10