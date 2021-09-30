Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 7.5-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup with the California Golden Bears (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. The over/under is 52 in this game.

Odds for Cal vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Cal -7.5 52

Over/Under Insights

Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in three of four games this season.

Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.1 points per game, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Golden Bears games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 3.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 9.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Cal Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Cal has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Cal's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears score just 1.0 fewer point per game (28.8) than the Cougars allow (29.8).

When Cal records more than 29.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Bears rack up 440.8 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 414.3 the Cougars allow per outing.

When Cal piles up more than 414.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over five times this season, five fewer than the Cougars have forced (10).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Washington State's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Cougars average 23.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Golden Bears surrender (29.3).

The Cougars average 61.2 fewer yards per game (354.8) than the Golden Bears allow (416.0).

The Cougars have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (4).

Season Stats