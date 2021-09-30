Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) comes off the field after tumbling out of bounds on a run in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Bears led 7-0 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions (0-3) are an underdog by just 2.5 points as they aim to break a three-game skid in a matchup against the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field. A total of 42 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Bears vs. Lions

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Bears -2.5 42

Over/under insights

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points just once this year.

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 35.6 points per game, 6.4 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 15.4 points fewer than the 57.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Bears games this season feature an average total of 45.3 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42-point total for this game is 6.7 points below the 48.7 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Bears stats and trends

Thus far this season Chicago has one win against the spread.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Bears average 18.4 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Lions allow (31.7).

The Bears collect 191.7 yards per game, 192.3 fewer yards than the 384 the Lions give up per outing.

The Bears have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (4).

Lions stats and trends

Thus far this year Detroit has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Lions have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Lions rack up 22.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Bears surrender (25.7).

The Lions average only 2.3 more yards per game (353) than the Bears allow (350.7).

The Lions have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (4).

Home and road insights

This season, Bears home games average 44.5 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (42).

Lions away games this season average 49.5 total points, 7.5 more than this outing's over/under (42).

