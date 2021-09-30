Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrates after taking a knee to run the clock out on a win in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Bearcats won 38-24. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

The No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) are favored by only 2 points against the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The over/under is 50.5 for this game.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -2 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 50.5 points only two times this year.

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of four games this season.

The two teams combine to score 78.3 points per game, 27.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 12.2 points more than the 38.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2021, 0.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Cincinnati has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Bearcats have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Bearcats put up 19.7 more points per game (43.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (23.3).

Cincinnati is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.

The Bearcats collect 56.0 more yards per game (420.3) than the Fighting Irish give up per outing (364.3).

Cincinnati is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 364.3 yards.

This year, the Bearcats have six turnovers, five fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (11).

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Fighting Irish won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Fighting Irish score 20.3 more points per game (35.3) than the Bearcats allow (15.0).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 15.0 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 366.3 yards per game, 67.6 more yards than the 298.7 the Bearcats allow.

In games that Notre Dame picks up over 298.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have five giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have nine takeaways .

Season Stats