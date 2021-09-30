The No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) are favored by only 2 points against the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The over/under is 50.5 for this game.
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cincinnati
-2
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 50.5 points only two times this year.
- Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of four games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 78.3 points per game, 27.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 12.2 points more than the 38.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2021, 0.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53.5 PPG average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Cincinnati has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bearcats have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This year, the Bearcats put up 19.7 more points per game (43.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (23.3).
- Cincinnati is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.
- The Bearcats collect 56.0 more yards per game (420.3) than the Fighting Irish give up per outing (364.3).
- Cincinnati is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 364.3 yards.
- This year, the Bearcats have six turnovers, five fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Fighting Irish won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Notre Dame's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).
- The Fighting Irish score 20.3 more points per game (35.3) than the Bearcats allow (15.0).
- Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 15.0 points.
- The Fighting Irish collect 366.3 yards per game, 67.6 more yards than the 298.7 the Bearcats allow.
- In games that Notre Dame picks up over 298.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish have five giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have nine takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Notre Dame
43.0
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
15.0
Avg. Points Allowed
23.3
420.3
Avg. Total Yards
366.3
298.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.3
6
Giveaways
5
9
Takeaways
11