Oddsmakers project the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 7.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 46 points.

Odds for Bengals vs. Jaguars

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Bengals -7.5 46

Over/under insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46 points only one time this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 40.4 points per game, 5.6 less than the total in this contest.

The 48.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.3 more than the 46 over/under in this contest.

Bengals games have an average total of 44.7 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 46-point total for this game is 1.3 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bengals rack up 22.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Jaguars surrender per outing (30.3).

The Bengals collect 294 yards per game, 124 fewer yards than the 418 the Jaguars allow per outing.

The Bengals have turned the ball over four more times (5 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Jacksonville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Jaguars put up 17.7 points per game, comparable to the 18 the Bengals surrender.

When Jacksonville scores more than 18 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jaguars collect just two fewer yards per game (315) than the Bengals allow per outing (317).

Jacksonville is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out over 317 yards.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Bengals' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 47.5 points, 1.5 more than this outing's over/under (46).

This season, Jaguars away games average 45.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

