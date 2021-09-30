Sep 25, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (left) talks to an official during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's stingiest defenses square off when the No. 25 Clemson Tigers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) take college football's fifth-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the Boston College Eagles (4-0, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 23 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Tigers are double-digit, 15.5-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 46.

Odds for Clemson vs. Boston College

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -15.5 46

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.1, is 17.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 17.7 points greater than the 28.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 10.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 15.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Tigers average 5.5 more points per game (21.8) than the Eagles allow (16.3).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.3 points.

The Tigers average only 7.0 more yards per game (295.5) than the Eagles give up per contest (288.5).

The Tigers have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (7).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Eagles average 29.3 more points per game (41.3) than the Tigers surrender (12.0).

When Boston College scores more than 12.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles collect 120.3 more yards per game (416.8) than the Tigers give up per matchup (296.5).

In games that Boston College churns out over 296.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have four takeaways .

Season Stats