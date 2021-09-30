A pair of the nation's stingiest defenses square off when the No. 25 Clemson Tigers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) take college football's fifth-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the Boston College Eagles (4-0, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 23 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Tigers are double-digit, 15.5-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 46.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Clemson vs. Boston College
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Clemson
-15.5
46
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.
- Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.1, is 17.1 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 17.7 points greater than the 28.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 10.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson is winless against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have been favored by 15.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Tigers average 5.5 more points per game (21.8) than the Eagles allow (16.3).
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.3 points.
- The Tigers average only 7.0 more yards per game (295.5) than the Eagles give up per contest (288.5).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (7).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Boston College has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Eagles average 29.3 more points per game (41.3) than the Tigers surrender (12.0).
- When Boston College scores more than 12.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Eagles collect 120.3 more yards per game (416.8) than the Tigers give up per matchup (296.5).
- In games that Boston College churns out over 296.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Eagles have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have four takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Boston College
21.8
Avg. Points Scored
41.3
12.0
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
295.5
Avg. Total Yards
416.8
296.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
288.5
6
Giveaways
4
4
Takeaways
7