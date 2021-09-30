Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and tight end Austin Hooper (81) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (2-1) are favored by just 2 points against the Minnesota Vikings (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The total has been set at 51.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Browns vs. Vikings

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Browns -2 51.5

Over/under insights

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points just twice this year.

Minnesota's games have gone over 51.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 57.7 points per game average.

The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.5 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The Browns and their opponents score an average of 49.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has covered the spread twice this year.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Browns rack up just 2.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Vikings surrender (26).

Cleveland is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 26 points.

The Browns average only 0.3 more yards per game (410) than the Vikings give up per matchup (409.7).

Cleveland is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 409.7 yards.

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Vikings' takeaways (2).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Vikings have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Vikings rack up nine more points per game (29) than the Browns surrender (20).

Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20 points.

The Vikings collect 176.3 more yards per game (425) than the Browns give up per matchup (248.7).

Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 248.7 yards.

The Vikings have one giveaway this season, while the Browns have two takeaways.

Home and road insights

Vikings home games this season average 54.0 total points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

This season, Browns away games average 54.5 points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (51.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.