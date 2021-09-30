Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell before the start of the NCAA football game between the Buffalo Bulls and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt foes at Brooks Stadium. UL Monroe is a 34.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 57 points for this matchup.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -34.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 57 points or more just one time this year.

UL Monroe and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 57 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to score 62.5 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 38.7 points per game, 18.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 1.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.2 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 4.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has covered the spread two times this season.

The Chanticleers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 34.5 points or more.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Chanticleers score 45.5 points per game, 22.8 more than the Warhawks surrender per outing (22.7).

When Coastal Carolina puts up more than 22.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Chanticleers rack up 518.0 yards per game, 112.3 more yards than the 405.7 the Warhawks give up per outing.

Coastal Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 405.7 yards.

The Chanticleers have two giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have seven takeaways .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

UL Monroe's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Warhawks put up just 1.0 more point per game (17.0) than the Chanticleers allow (16.0).

The Warhawks collect 94.8 fewer yards per game (209.0) than the Chanticleers give up per outing (303.8).

The Warhawks have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Chanticleers have forced (0).

Season Stats