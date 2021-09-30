Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (2-1) play the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (3-0) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 50.5 for the contest.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Panthers

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -4.5 50.5

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined for 50.5 points just two times this season.

Carolina has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 53 points per game average.

The 33 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.5 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 53.0, 2.5 points above Sunday's total of 50.5.

The 44.2 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' three games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Cowboys average 20 more points per game (30) than the Panthers allow (10).

When Dallas records more than 10 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cowboys average 416.7 yards per game, 225.7 more yards than the 191 the Panthers allow per outing.

When Dallas picks up over 191 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over three times, while the Panthers have forced three.

Panthers stats and trends

Thus far this year Carolina is undefeated against the spread.

Carolina's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Panthers put up per game (23) than the Cowboys give up (23).

Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 23 points.

The Panthers rack up just 11.7 fewer yards per game (390.3) than the Cowboys allow (402).

The Panthers have turned the ball over two times, six fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (8).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.5 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

This season, Panthers away games average 43.0 points, 7.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

