The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (2-1) play the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (3-0) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 50.5 for the contest.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Panthers
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cowboys
-4.5
50.5
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have combined for 50.5 points just two times this season.
- Carolina has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 53 points per game average.
- The 33 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.5 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 53.0, 2.5 points above Sunday's total of 50.5.
- The 44.2 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- In Dallas' three games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Cowboys average 20 more points per game (30) than the Panthers allow (10).
- When Dallas records more than 10 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cowboys average 416.7 yards per game, 225.7 more yards than the 191 the Panthers allow per outing.
- When Dallas picks up over 191 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over three times, while the Panthers have forced three.
Panthers stats and trends
- Thus far this year Carolina is undefeated against the spread.
- Carolina's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.
- The Panthers put up per game (23) than the Cowboys give up (23).
- Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 23 points.
- The Panthers rack up just 11.7 fewer yards per game (390.3) than the Cowboys allow (402).
- The Panthers have turned the ball over two times, six fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (8).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.5 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).
- The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
- This season, Panthers away games average 43.0 points, 7.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).
